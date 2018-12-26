The National Weather Service forecast calls for Topeka to see 100 percent chance of rain both today and tonight.

The Topeka area should see widespread rainfall in amounts totaling 1 to 2 inches today and Thursday, according to the weather service website.

The weather service predicts today will bring a high temperature near 54 degrees, with winds coming from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph while gusting as high as 25 mph.

Tonight's forecast calls for a low around 50, with winds coming from the southeast at 15 to 20 mph while gusting as high as 30 mph.

The weather service predicts Thursday will bring a 30 percent chance of rain, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 57. Winds should initially come from the south at 10 to 20 mph before shifting to come from the west, and could gust as high as 25 mph.

The forecast subsequently calls for:

• A low around 25 Thursday night, with mostly cloudy skies and winds coming from the west at 10 to 15 mph while gusting as high as 25 mph.

• A high near 32 Friday, with partly sunny skies.

• A low around 17 Friday night, with mostly cloudy skies.

• A high near 29 Saturday, with partly sunny skies and a 20 percent chance of snow before noon.

• A low around 18 Saturday night, with partly cloudy skies.

• A high near 43 Sunday, with sunny skies.

• A low around 25 Sunday night, with mostly clear skies.

• A high near 42 on Monday, with mostly sunny skies.

• A low around 20 Monday night, with mostly cloudy skies.

• A high near 34 on New Year's Day, with mostly sunny skies.