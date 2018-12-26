A 57-year-old Topeka man lost a "fair amount of blood" after being stabbed in a hand with a large knife during a seemingly unprovoked attack on Christmas Day, authorities said.

Topeka police arrested 33-year-old Tyrelle Burk minutes later and received information that he'd used a large amount of drugs in the day prior to the incident, which could have played into the circumstances involved, said Topeka police Lt. Aaron Jones.

Officers were called at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday to the scene, where the assailant walked up to the victim as he stood in the 1000 block of N.E. Atchison and said only a brief greeting before swinging the knife and cutting him on the hand, Jones said.

Police weren't releasing the name of the victim, whom Jones said was taken to a Topeka hospital.

Though the victim's injuries weren't life-threatening, "it was a severe laceration causing a fair amount of blood loss," Jones said.

The assailant then walked into a house in the 100 block of N.E. Lime, where the owner — who didn't know him — flagged down police, who arrested Burk about 7:30 p.m., Jones said.

Witnesses indicated they knew the alleged attacker as "Tyrelle," he said.

Burk was identified after giving police a false name, Jones said.

Burk was arrested in connection with one felony count each of aggravated battery, possessing methamphetamine and obstructing the legal process, he said.

Police put up yellow crime scene tape in the area where the attack occurred. That was just south of Holy Family Catholic School's Our Lady of Guadalupe location at 210 N.E Branner, in an area to the west of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1008 N.E. Atchison.

The Kansas Department of Corrections website indicates Burk served prison time from 2014 to 2015 after being convicted of attempted aggravated battery committed in January 2014 in Shawnee County.