Ellis County wants input from county residents on a comprehensive plan being designed for the area, according to Karen Purvis, environmental sanitarian and zoning administrator for the county.

Ellis County has been working with Marvin Planning Consultants, Inc., David City, Neb., and MSA Professional Services, Ankeny, Iowa, since September. The project is now undergoing the countywide public participation phase.

In this phase, residents can guide the process with their thoughts and vision, including through a survey now available online.

The digital survey is at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EllisCountyCompPlan or on Facebook by searching “Ellis County Kansas Comprehensive Plan.”

Also, people can do the survey on their smart phone or tablet/iPad by scanning the QR Code on postcards and posters around the county.

Anyone without online access can fill out a hard copy of the survey. Those are available at the Ellis County Administrative Center, 718 Main St., City Hall in Hays, 1507 Main St., and the city halls in Ellis and Victoria.

Besides the survey, planning consultants will be in Ellis County the week of Jan. 28. Purvis said residents should stay tuned for more information on opportunities to comment, discuss and ask questions.