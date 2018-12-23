The Chiefs moved a step closer to a third straight AFC West championship without playing on Saturday.

The Chiefs and Chargers entered the weekend with 11-3 records, the best in the AFC. But the Chargers fell to the Baltimore Ravens 22-10 on Saturday night, leaving the Chiefs with the AFC’s best record, at least for a day.

The Chiefs play at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night. If the Chiefs win, they’ll capture the AFC West and clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The Chiefs also will clinch the overall No 1 seed if they win and the Houston Texans lose to the Philadelphia Eagles or that game ends in a tie.

The Chiefs also will win the AFC West and have the No. 1 seed if they lose to the Seahawks and beat the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17.

According to fivethirtyeight.com, the Chiefs have a 97 percent chance to win the division and a 96 percent chance at a first-round bye in the playoffs.