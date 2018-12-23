The Hutchinson Clinic announced its Chief Human Resources Officer, Tracy Clarke, has been appointed to the board of the American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration.

A professional membership group of the American Hospital Association, the ASHHRA recently announced the appointment of Clarke as an at-large board member for Continuum of Care. Clarke has been an ASHHRA member since 2012.

Clarke earned her master’s degree in business administration in 2008. Her professional credentials include the Professional in Human Resources (PHR) as well as the Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional (SHRM-CP).

Clarke has held various positions in health care human resources since 2007, including recruitment coordinator, HR business partner, and director. She has also been an active member and officer in local HR chapters, including serving as chapter president and immediate past president. Clarke’s appointment to the ASHHRA board is effective immediately, with the term concluding on Dec. 31, 2019.

***

Mettlens Inc. announced Eric L. Dunham has joined the firm.

Dunham has joined his father Alan L. Dunham as a partner following the retirement of Dean R. Palmer.

A Hutchinson High School graduate, Dunham earned a BBA in Accounting at Wichita State University.

Before joining Mettlens, he worked at Fidelity Bank and most recently Koch Industries- INVISTA. His latest position as Senior Accountant provided the foundation of corporate and cost accounting knowledge as well as an understanding of global intercompany accounting.

Dunham recently passed the Special Enrollment Exam with the IRS and is looking forward to continuing the Mettlens tradition of building long-term relationships with clients through trust, knowledge, and mutual respect.

Mettlens Inc. provides public accounting services to businesses and individuals that range from payroll, bookkeeping, and tax return preparation. They serve clients in the Hutchinson, Herington, and Wichita area with their main office at 509 N Main, Hutchinson, and can be reached at (620) 663-4641 or www.mettlens.com.

***

GREAT BEND – Through much of his pre-med curriculum and medical school, Dr. Jonathan Pike, MD, thought about eventually caring for patients in his hometown.

And it just so happened that the timing is right for Dr. Pike to fulfill that dream. He recently joined The University of Kansas Health System Family Medicine, formerly Central Kansas Family Practice, at 1309 Polk St.

“I was just finishing up my residency in family medicine and this great opportunity opened up,” said Dr. Pike, who is accepting new patients. “Great Bend has always been home, and this was clearly the right choice for me.”

As a Great Bend native, Dr. Pike has known his new colleagues Perry Smith, MD, and Jeff Brozek, MD, for many years, with Dr. Smith acting as a mentor throughout Pike’s pre-med and medical school.

His other colleagues are Teri Turkle-Huslig, MD, Charles Keener, MD, Stanley Hatesohl, MD, Gina Westhoff, physician assistant, and Elise Snapp, advanced practice registered nurse.

Dr. Pike is a 2006 graduate of Great Bend High School, where he played on the 2005 and 2006 5A state championship basketball teams. His parents still live in Great Bend.

In 2008, Dr. Pike earned an associate degree in liberal studies at Barton Community College and two years later he received his bachelor’s degree in biology from Kansas State University. He earned his doctor of medicine degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in 2015 and completed his residency and postgraduate training at Via Christi Health in Wichita a few months ago.

Dr. Pike is accepting new patients. To schedule family medicine appointments call (620) 792-5341.

***

Christine Downey-Schmidt received the President's Medal from Wichita State University Dec. 16, at the fall commencement ceremony.

The college awards the President's Medal to a person who is selected for humility, for interest in others and especially for extraordinary and exemplary leadership through integrity, service to humanity and expertise in his or her field.

Downey-Schmidt served three terms in the Kansas Senate in District 31. She has served on the Kansas Board of Regents for eight years and was the chair in 2007-08. She currently serves on the Governance Board for the Higher Learning Commission, northcentral region.

She is married to Gordon Schmidt and they own and manage G and C Farms in northwest Harvey County.

***

Dental Hygienist Cindy Adcock has joined the staff at Hutchinson Main Street Dental, 2411 N. Main St., operated by Dr. Jason Hatch.

Adcock has more than 20 years of experience in dental hygiene, starting as a dental assistant in 1990 and becoming a registered hygienist in 1995.

A hardworking and dedicated professional, she has performed a variety of dental procedures, from treating periodontal disease to orthodontic adjustment and patient education.

She has experience with digital radiography, intraoral imaging and Ka-Vo Diagnodent, as well as with several dental softwares.

Adcock is now accepting hygiene appointments by calling 665-5582.

***

Sixty new Kansas law enforcement officers graduated Friday from the Kansas Law Enforcement Center near Yoder, representing 45 agencies. McPherson Police Department Chief Robert McClarty was the keynote speaker.

Graduates of the KLETC 253rd Basic Training Class who are from The News coverage area and who consented to their names being released, listed by county, include: Barton: Jason R. Blundell, Great Bend Police Department; Alexandria L. Mason, Barton County Sheriff's Office; Ford: Jalbert Cuevas Sotelo and Diego A. Mendoza, Dodge City Police Department; Harvey: Joshua A. Smith, Newton Police Department; Meade: Adrian J. Cruz, Meade County Sheriff's Department; Pawnee: Kristi M. Oak, Pawnee County Sheriff's Department; Pratt: Sean C. Coleman, Grant A. Duncan and Vance G. Frick, Natural Resource Officers with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism, Pratt; Reno: Zachary L. Coman, Hutchinson Police Department; Rice: Angela G. Tobisch, Lyons Police Department; Seward: Jacob Antonio Espinoza, Levi T. Seacat and Justin W. Williams, Liberal Police Department; Wyatt L. Sharp, Seward County Sheriff's Department.

***

Hospice & HomeCare of Reno County announced the addition of Jann Fairbanks, RN, as its new Visit Nurse.

Fairbanks has been a nurse in the Hutchinson area for 13 years.

As a Visit Nurse, she’ll work to implement a patient's plan of care, document any changes in the patient's status and log specific recommendations aimed at improving a patient's overall level of care. She looks forward to working with hospice and homecare patients.

***

Longtime Hutchinson resident Jeff Conaway joined the Hutchinson Recreation Commission team in November as its recreation coordinator for the recreation and sports division.

Conaway has worked in youth sports for several years, both coaching and officiating. He comes to Hutch Rec with more than 20 years of sales experience.

Conaway will oversee the youth sports programs at Hutch Rec.

***

The Kansas Sampler Foundation announced the recipients of its 26th annual We Kan! Awards, which included two area women.

The awards are presented as an appreciation for dedicated work in helping preserve and sustain rural culture. Presented at the Kansas Sampler Festival for many years, the awards are now given in surprise fashion, often with a flash-mob of local supporters in attendance.

Among the recipients for 2018 were Lori Lennen, Trail City Bed & Breakfast and cabins, Coolidge, and Jeanne Fisher-Roberts, a volunteer with the grocery store project in Plains.

The recipients received special awards plates made by Elk Falls Pottery. To see a list of all We Kan! award winners go to kansassampler.org.