As politicians grappled with a federal government shutdown last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture answered farmers' concerns by approving the second and final round of trade mitigation payments.

Those payments are aimed at assisting farmers suffering from damage due to unjustified trade retaliation by foreign nations. With the approval on Dec. 17, producers of certain commodities will be eligible to receive Market Facilitation Program payments for the second half of their 2018 production.

“The President reaffirmed his support for American farmers and ranchers and made good on his promise, authorizing the second round of payments to be made in short order," said Sec. of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in a statement. "While there have been positive movements on the trade front, American farmers are continuing to experience losses due to unjustified trade retaliation by foreign nations. This assistance will help with short-term cash flow issues as we move into the new year."

But the federal shutdown may delay that second round of payments. The first round was being processed on Friday, and in a statement detailing how the shutdown will affect the Department of Agriculture, Perdue said many payments would continue through the first week of a shutdown.

"After the first week, farm loans and some farm payments (including direct payments, market assistance loans, market facilitation payments for those producers who have not certified production, and disaster assistance programs)" would be discontinued, the USDA release said.

That means farmers should receive the first round of payments being processed at the end of last week, but depending on the shutdown and its length, the second round could be delayed.