Promotions/Hirings

Craig Hillman has been promoted to president of Bettis Contractors Inc. Hillman has more than 25 years of experience in the design and construction industry. He began his career as an engineer with Bartlett & West before entering the construction industry in 2001. Hillman joined Bettis in 2013. He has managed numerous successful projects for industries and utilities in northeast Kansas and western Missouri.

Tammy Galvan has been named human resources director for the city of Manhattan. Galvan's responsibilities are oversight of all of the city's human resources activities, including employee and labor relations and risk and benefits administration. Galvan started with the city in 2011 as a human resources generalist and was promoted to administrative coordinator in the parks and recreation department in 2014.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and human resources from Kansas State University in 2009. Galvan is a Society for Human Resource Management senior certified professional and has earned the designation of senior professional in human resources from the Human Resources Certification Institute.

Zac Pohlenz has joined Ameriprise Financial as a financial planning assistant with the practice of Jim Hanna, CFP. Pohlenz is a December 2018 graduate of Kansas State University’s personal financial planning degree program. A Topeka native and Cair Paravel Latin School graduate, Pohlenz was recently married to wife, Nora, and is excited to be back in his hometown.

John Boyd has been promoted to director of the planning and development for Shawnee County Parks + Recreation. Boyd will oversee project planning, assets, fleet management, grants and contracts and facilities for the department. He has been with SCP+R for nine years, most recently serving as superintendent of green spaces and park land. He previously served as athletic/aquatic maintenance supervisor.

Achievement

Ida Rae Pieschl, junior in exercise science from Topeka, made the Dean's List at Missouri Valley College. The requirements for the Dean's List are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no "D," "F," or "Incomplete" grades for the semester.

On Dec. 13, Washburn Rural High School inducted several individuals into the school’s Hall of Fame.

Wynn “Trey” Lewis III, a 2003 graduate, is the Alumni Inductee. During his time at WRHS, Lewis experienced many successes with most of those on the football field. After graduation, Lewis went on to play football at Washburn University. There, he received many post-season awards and caught the attention of professional scouts. Lewis was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in 2007 and played for the Falcons until the start of the 2011 season. He returned to Topeka to complete his computer science degree at Washburn and lives here with his wife, Ana.

Brenda Holaday was honored as Staff Inductee. She joined the WRHS staff as a counselor in 1992, eventually becoming the head of the counseling department in 1994. During her time at WRHS, she also served as the head softball coach and Student Council sponsor. She led softball teams to 14 Centennial league titles and three State Championships. Holaday left WRHS in 2016 to become the head softball coach at Washburn University.

The 2015 boys golf team was honored as the Team Inductee. The team became the first ever boys golf team in the state to go undefeated throughout the regular season and post-season. They won the City, League, Regional and 6A State Championship. The team set the school record and came one stroke short of tying the all-time Kansas record for low team total, firing a 7 under par 281. Team members include Andrew Beckler, Ryan Clatterbuck, Parker Beal, Cody Dillon, Connor Hansen, Lukas McCalla, Coach Jared Goehring and Coach Jorgen Brockman.

Dana Kendrick, special investigator, benefit accuracy measurement unit, is the winner of the employee of the quarter at the Kansas Department of Labor. Kendrick came to KDOL from the Missouri Department of Labor and quickly learned the Kansas unemployment laws and regulations, which led her to conduct thorough and complete Benefit Accuracy Measurement audits. She has consistently taken the initiative to learn the duties of the job and routinely takes on additional tasks without hesitation. In addition to her daily duties, Kendrick is the backup for assigning cases when the BAM supervisor is out of the office. She consistently goes above and beyond expectations and leads the unit in timeliness of case completion.

Awards

Mike Tripses was awarded the 2018 Bo Johnson Spirit Award for Lifetime Achievement from the National Association for Fixed Annuities Insurance Marketing Advisory Committee. Under Tripses’ leadership, CreativeOne has steadily grown and provided excellent service to thousands of insurance and financial professionals. The award recognizes industry standouts who serve as an inspiration to others, contribute to other professionals and their communities, are ethical and conscientious, dedicate themselves to improving the marketplace and devote time to the advancement of fixed annuity products.

Tripses has served twice as chairman of the board of directors for NAFA and also on the board of directors for the Association of Indexed Products. He is an active member of the Society of Actuaries.

Kansas State University's College of Education is recognizing new graduates for excellence in leadership, academics and potential. The award winners are all December 2018 bachelor's graduates from the college. Marshall Adams, secondary education-Earth science, of Manhattan, was awarded the Kansas State Department of Education Secondary Education Teacher of Promise Award. Madison Plouvier, secondary education-speech, of Shawnee, received the Outstanding Undergraduate Student Award.

Plouvier, who also earned a bachelor's degree in theater, was active in the university's theater program and served as a member and social media chair of the Kansas State Theatre Organization. She is the recipient of several Eric Stonestreet scholarships, the Arex G. Ehrsam Scholarship and the Arts and Sciences Excellence Scholarship. She served as an assistant director of theatrical productions at Manhattan High School and was a volunteer with drama therapy programs at Manhattan elementary schools. She also is a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority.

Kansas Department of Transportation employees celebrating service anniversaries:

Those celebrating 40 years: Mark Taylor, manager/administrator, Topeka.

Those celebrating 30 years: Theresa Havenstein, research analyst III, Topeka; Charles Rutherford, engineering technician specialist, Topeka.

Those celebrating 20 years: Bret Mathias, media production technician, Topeka.