PREP GIRLS

HOAL

Moundridge 48, Marion 15

MARION — The Moundridge Wildcat girls put the defense on against the Marion Warriors, winning 48-15 in Heart of America League play Tuesday in Marion.

Moundridge led 10-5 after the first quarter and 22-5 at the half. Marion was held scoreless again in the fourth quarter.

Erin Durst led Moundridge with 14 points. Kourtney Kaufman added 10.

Chloe Burkholder led 0-6 Marion with six points. Two other players combined for nine points.

Moundridge is 5-2 and returns to play Jan. 9 at home against Remington.

MOUNDRIDGE (5-2, 1-0 HOAL) — Er.Durst 6 2-2 1, 14; El.Durst 1 (2) 0-0 1, 8; Stucky 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Kaufman 2 (2) 0-0 0, 10; Castor 1 0-0 2, 2; Unruh 1 2-3 4, 4; Elmore 0 0-0 0, 0; Eichelberger 0 3-4 0, 3; Sebrant 0 2-2 1, 2; TOTALS 12 (5) 9-11 9, 48.

MARION (0-6, 0-1 HOAL) — Burkholder 0 (2) 0-0 1, 6; Boudreaux 0 0-0 0, 0; Crabb 2 1-2 0, 5; White 0 0-0 1, 0; Slifer 0 0-0 1, 0; May 2 0-0 0, 4; Kelsey 0 0-0 2, 0; Stuchlik 0 0-0 2, 0; Regnier 0 0-0 1, 0; Waner 0 0-0 0, 0; Neufeld 0 0-0 3, 0; TOTALS 4 (2) 1-2 11, 15.

Moundridge;10;12;11;15;—48

Marion;5;0;10;0;—15

JV BOYS

Campus 67, Newton 48

Maize 68, Newton 55

The Newton High School junior varsity boys’ basketball team lost a pair of games.

Tuesday, Newton lost to Campus 67-48 in Haysville. Newton trailed 31-13 at the half.

Thursday at Willis Gym, Newton fell to Maize 68-55. Newton trailed 37-22 at the half.

Newton hosts Hutchinson Jan. 4.

Tuesday’s game

NEWTON — Brackeen 4, Sauceda 2, Petz 18, Georgiou 2, Mills 2, Edwards 11, Ruth 5.

Campus;17;14;15;21;—67

Newton;6;7;26;12;—48

Thursday’s game

NEWTON — Coleman 4, Golubski 8, Petz 19, Mills 6, Edwards 10, Ruth 8.

Maize;18;19;18;12;—68

Newton;12;10;14;19;—55

FRESHMAN GIRLS

Maize 47, Newton 19

The Newton High School freshman girls’ basketball team fell to Maize 47-19 Thursday at Willis Gym.

No other details were reported.

Newton plays at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 4 at home against Hutchinson.

FRESHMAN BOYS

Newton 65, Maize 60

The Newton High School freshman boys’ basketball team downed Maize 65-60 Thursday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton led 30-21 at the half.

Newton hosts Hutchinson at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 4.

NEWTON — Koontz 10, Slechta 18, Crawford 8, Dorrell 17, Anderson 11, Franz 1.

Maize;12;9;17;22;—60

Newton;14;16;18;17;—65

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Eighth-grade boys

St. Mary 30, St. Thomas 25

The Newton St. Mary eighth-grade boys’ basketball team downed St. Thomas 30-25 Monday night in Wichita Catholic School League play.

St. Mary led 11-7 at the half.

ST. MARY — Eustace 14, Valdivia 6, Ruggiero 3, Cordell 5, Hernandez 2.

St. Thomas;7;18;—25

St. Mary;11;19;—30