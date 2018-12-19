Imagine, young people and those with fading memories: downtown Hutchinson with five car and truck dealerships all in a one block area. This was the 100 block of West Second.

Had you been here in the 1950s and 1960s, that’s what you would have found with Davis Child Chevrolet, the largest agency, anchoring the south side of the street where the state driver’s license office now sits. Buicks, Oldsmobiles, Plymouths and Volkswagens were sold where Sunflower Electric, Kansas Gas Service and Mike’s Rent-to-Own are now. Let’s not forget Charlie Ragland’s Auto Parts East of Davis Child. My how things have changed after dealerships decided to move northeast decades ago. The Ford dealership, A.D. Rayl, was in the 100 block of West First, where the county and state parole offices are now.

Today I have another installment this week recalling Hutchinson then and now: a series that has sparked recall by some readers and shocked many younger folk who had no idea how business locations have transitioned down through the years.

Downtown had two busy five-and-dime stores: Kresses along the west side in the 100 block of North Main, where Maxine’s and State Beauty Supple now is, and a thriving F.W. Woolworth store opposite from Kress along the east side of Main.

Woolworth would later move to the northeast corner of Sherman and Main before Main Street Event and that attractive lion mural took up residence. Midland Theatre was just north of Woolworth, one of four downtown movie houses including the Strand Theatre, where Carl’s Bar now sits, along with the State where Family Children’s Theatre now operates and, of course, the Fox, which is the only to survive.

Don’t forget our three drive-in movie theatres: Air-Vue at 30th and Plum where Genesis Health Club is now; Iris Drive-In on the southeast corner of East Fourth and Obee Road plus the South Hutch Drive-In where Tyson Foods and other big trucks now park.

Two popular retailers, in addition to downtown anchors Wiley’s Department Store at First and Main along with Pegues at 210 N. Main, were Jones O’Neal Shoes, where Payton/Specs Optical now operates, and Meschke’s along with Star Clothiers where most recently the Sports Shack was.

Sentney Apartments on the northwest corner of Second and Poplar once housed a manufacturing business called Western Foods. Vinegar, pickles and other spices were refined and processing smells filled the neighborhood competing with the wonderful scent of freshly baked bread just North of the Santa Fe Railroad tracks at Bett’s Bakery on the Northwest corner of Third and Poplar.

A fascinating, little-known aspect of downtown is that Washington Street, between Third and Fourth, was blocked at the railroad tracks until sometime in the 1960s. It was a big deal for city hall to open the street across the tracks since a large wholesale grocery warehouse called Nash-Finch was north of the tracks along the west side where Corporate Square offices now sit. The warehouse posed a huge bottleneck since traffic couldn’t get through and had to divert to Main or Adams. That opening, however, led to Hutchinson National Bank building an impressive new facility, moving from the northeast corner of Second and Main to what is now the Data Center office building.

No column about change would be complete without the history of Long’s which moved to 110 N. Main in 1972 and has been a steady downtown anchor ever since. The clothing store was started by one of the most civic-minded and best businessmen our community has ever had, Art Long, aided by his wife Phyllis who did the bookkeeping, and continues by their equally talented son, W. D. Long, who carries on the tradition.

It was launched at 3 N. Main as the Hutchinson Army/Navy Surplus Store. It moved to 5 and 7 N. Main as The Mart when First National Bank expanded and changed to Long's in 1966. Longs is an impressive family business success story that has adapted to trends and customer needs, outlasting dozens of downtown stores and remaining relevant in today’s increasingly competitive and challenging business climate.

Dan Deming, former general manager of Hutchinson radio station KWBW, is retired and is a Reno County Commissioner. He can be reached at 620-960-6733. Email him at dan.deming@cox.net.