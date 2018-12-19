HAYSVILLE — Too many turnovers early put the Newton High School boys’ basketball team in a hole it couldn’t dig out of in a 67-53 loss to Campus Tuesday night in AV-CTL I play in Haysville.

Newton had 15 turnovers, 10 in the first half, while Campus had just nine, with no more than three in a quarter.

Newton falls to 2-3, 2-1 in AV-CTL I play. Campus improves to 4-1, 3-1 in league play.

“We made the same mistakes that was killing us earlier,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “Campus played very well defensively. They made us spread the court. They were taking good shots. They made better adjustments. You have to give Campus credit. They didn’t turn the ball over tonight. They played under control and did a better job on the glass. They outrebounded us and didn’t turn the ball over and that was the game. When you give a team like that 30 extra shots, you are not going to win too many games.”

Campus finished the game 25 of 49 from the field, while Newton was 21 of 41. Newton hit eight 3-pointers to none for Campus. Campus was 17 of 22 and Newton was three of 10.

Campus was led by Sterling Chapman with 21 points and Thomas King with 13.

Ty Berry led Newton with 27 points. Alex Krogmeier scored 13. Damarius Peterson scored 12. Owen Mills scored Newton’s other point.

“We needed other guys to step up and make plays,” Preston said. “Jamieson (Jones) did a nice job on the glass, but they neutralized him otherwise. They are a tough matchup for us. They are long and athletic. They have guards who are super quick.”

The first quarter was close. Campus hit a pair of layups off Railer turnovers to lead 17-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Campus led by nine in the second quarter, 32-23, as the turnovers mounted for the Railers.

Newton was 12 of 20 from the field in the first half, while Campus was 15 of 26. Newton had 10 turnovers to three for the Colts.

Newton opened the third quarter with an Alex Krogmeier trey, but gave up a 5-0 run. A Berry trey with five seconds left in the period got Newton back within eight, 43-35.

Campus opened the fourth quarter with a 5-0 run as Newton missed two shots and a pair of free throws. Berry broke the run with a trey to get Newton back within 10. Campus quickly got back out by as many as 14.

Newton plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Maize, which beat Hutchinson 61-36 to improve to 6-0, 3-0 in league play. The Eagles are ranked fourth in the Class 5A coaches poll.

“It’s an opportunity to make some corrections,” Preston said. “I’m glad we don’t go into break with a game like this. We have to get back to that hunger, desire and passion that we showed earlier tonight. We were emotionally drained after Friday (a win over Derby), but that’s no excuse. We just didn’t deserve to win tonight.”

NEWTON (2-3, 2-1 ) — Presley 0 0-0 4, 0; Brackeen 0 0-0 4, 0; Berry 5 (5) 2-4 0, 27; Suaceda 0 0-0 3, 0; Krogmeier 2 (3) 0-0 2, 13; Jones 0 0-1 3, 0; Peterson 6 0-3 3, 12; Mills 0 1-2 0, 1; Ruth 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 13 (8) 3-10 19, 53.

CAMPUS (4-1, 3-1 AV-CTL I) — Ster.Chapman 7 7-9 3, 21; Selenke 0 3-4 0, 3; Kahmann 3 3-4 2, 9; Kruse 3 0-0 1, 6; Stee.Chapman 2 3-3 2, 7; King 6 1-2 1, 13; Howard 3 1-1 4, 9; TOTALS 25 17-22 13, 67.

Newton;13;10;12;18;—53

Campus;17;15;11;24;—67