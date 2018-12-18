Two convenience stores were held up at gunpoint early Tuesday on the city's west side, and police were investigating whether the same person may have been responsible for each of the hold-ups.

The first robbery was reported at 2:37 a.m. at the Kwik Shop, 2619 S.W. 21st.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz said the robber was armed with a handgun. He was described as being a white male who was wearing blue jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt and a red bandana over his face.

The robber was last seen running west from the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The second robbery was reported just under an hour later at 3:39 a.m. at the Haag Express Phillips 66 gas station and convenience store at 1001 S.W. Wanamaker.

Munoz said the robber who held up the Haag Express was a white male who was wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and a red bandana over his face. The robber, who was armed with a small-caliber handgun, also was wearing gloves, Munoz said.

The robber was last seen running east across S.W. Wanamaker with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on either of these robberies or any other crimes may call Topeka police detectives at (785) 368-9400 or Capital Area Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.