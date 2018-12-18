Next Tuesday, the big day arrives again. This “hap, hap, happiest” day of the year is soon upon us.

The Santa specials, from Rudolph, Frosty, Charlie Brown, the Grinch and all the other TV favorites have been priming us for two months. With all that hype surely everyone is ready by now. Or maybe not! I recently read a poem that might offer some additional thoughts as we prepare for “the day.”

For your inspiration, contemplation, and possible implementation here is "1 Corinthians 13, Christmas Version" by Sharon Jaynes:

"If I decorate my house perfectly with plaid bows, strands of twinkling lights and shiny balls, but do not show love to my family, I’m just another decorator.

"If I slave away in the kitchen, baking dozens of Christmas cookies, preparing gourmet meals and arranging a beautifully adorned table at mealtime, but do not show love to my family, I’m just another cook.

"If I work at the soup kitchen, carol in the nursing home and give all that I have to charity, but do not show love to my family, it profits me nothing.

"If I trim the spruce with shimmering angels and crocheted snowflakes, attend a myriad of holiday parties and sing in the choir’s cantata but do not focus on Christ, I have missed the point.

"Love stops the cooking to hug the child. Love sets aside the decorating to kiss the husband. Love is kind, though harried and tired. Love doesn’t envy another’s home that has coordinated Christmas china and table linens.

"Love doesn’t yell at the kids to get out of the way but is thankful they are there to be in the way. Love doesn’t give only to those who are able to give in return but rejoices in giving to those who can’t.

"Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails. Video games will break, pearl necklaces will be lost, cell phones and gadgets will become obsolete, golf clubs will rust, but giving the gift of love will endure."

Of course, the ultimate gift from God is that love who was born to us on that first Christmas. For “God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son” to his created beings -- us.

That son was, is, and ever will be the assurance of God’s unlimited, unquenchable, and ever-present love for every human on earth. And when that son was crucified, he said, “Father forgive them they know not what they do,” and all our sins were forgiven. The gates of eternal life were thrown open and everyone was given a “prepaid reservation in heaven.” All fear, dread, and burdensome guilt was lifted.

And that truly is a most worthy celebration on Christmas Day and every day of the year. All else is froth, foam, and fluff. So rejoice and be glad, thy king and savior hath come among us.

Now let us return a gift to God that is the only present we can give the almighty. The only things that are exclusively ours are our deep and abiding love and thanks for so loving and saving us.

No other creature possesses my love and my gratitude. It is solely mine. And it is the only thing I can freely give to the God who created all else.

So dear reader, offer your love and heartfelt thanks to your God who so loved you that even the most horrid cruelty humanity could invent could drive him away. And even more wonderful, such giving brings immeasurable and lasting joy and happiness to the giver. It is a true win-win offering. And it always ensures a truly merry Christmas.

So dear reader as I began this greeting, I hope and pray for you and for all whom you love, a very “Merry Christmas.” I’ll see you in 2019.

Fr. Bob Layne is a retired Episcopal priest in McPherson.