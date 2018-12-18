Look for cloudy conditions and an afternoon high in the mid-50s on Tuesday in the Topeka area.

Wednesday's high also should be in the mi8d-50s, with a chance for rain that night.

Then, beginning Thursday, highs should top out in the mid- to upper-40s through the weekend.

Here's the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. South wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.