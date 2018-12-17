Send events to:

life@salina.com

Monday 17

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required.

Crystal Creek in concert: 10 a.m., Salina Senior Center, 245 N. Ninth. Everyone welcome.

Salina City Commission meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Gold Street Riders, Salina Chapter of Christian Motorcyclists Association: 6 p.m. meal, 7 p.m. meeting, Perkins, 3050 Riffel.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: Mini games 6:30 p.m., regular session at 7, 146 N. Seventh.

Crystal Creek in concert: 7 p.m., Arbor Court, 1000 Schippel. Everyone welcome.

Silver Needles Quilt Guild monthly meeting: 6:30 p.m. social time, meeting at 7, Redeemer Lutheran Church, 743 E. Magnolia. Public welcome.

McPHERSON—Writers' Workshop: 6:30 p.m., McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin. Non-fiction focus; adult writers only.

Tuesday 18

Library board meeting: 7 a.m., Tech Center, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm.

Saline County Commission meeting: 9 a.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Christmas Recipe Cards on Your PC: 10 a.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Registration required.

Dance Storytime: 10:15 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. For ages 3-5 years. No registration required.

Winter Farmers' Market: 4-7 p.m., Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. Fifth. EBT/SNAP accepted; participating in Double Up Food Bucks to stretch EBT food dollars for more fruits and veggies.

Free walk-in mental health screenings: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Central Kansas Mental HealthCenter, 809 Elmhurst.

Alzheimer's Caregivers Support and Education Group: 1 p.m., Residence 600, 600 E. Elm. Free and open to the public.

Salina Planning Commission meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County building.

Community Art and Design Advisory Board meeting: 4:30 p.m., 2nd Floor Conference Room, Smoky Hill Museum, 211 W. Iron.

Game Night: 8 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe.

ABILENE—Ike's Hometown Singers: 7 p.m., Abilene Senior Center, 100 N. Elm. Free.

LINDSBORG—Crystal Creek in concert: 6:30 p.m., Bethany Home, 321 N. Chestnut. Everyone welcome.

LYONS—Celebration Centre Dance: 7-11 p.m., Celebration Centre & Bar K Bar Arena, 1145 E. Highway 56. Live band. Admission $6.