The Christian Women’s Luncheon “Courage to be Perfect,” will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the Atrium Hotel and Convention Center. "Share with Courage" will feature nativity scenes and author Dana Bowman will present "Courage in Recovery." The luncheon and program are $11 all inclusive for reservations, call Jan at 620-665-1027. Reservations must be honored or canceled. The event is affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

Pastor Mark Miller will bring a message, “Light of the World,” based on John 1:1-14; 9:1-5, 25, this Second Sunday of Advent at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, at the 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. traditional services. Keith Neill’s message at the 9 a.m. contemporary service will be “Love,” based on 1 John 4:9-11. The children will be dismissed around 9:15 a.m. for Kidz Church. Adult Christian education begins at 9:30 a.m. and the ReFresh Café will be open from 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. The Sterling College choir will present a program of Christmas music at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 in the church sanctuary. Everyone is welcome to attend this free concert.

Come worship at Tenth Avenue United Methodist Church, 300 West 10th. Sunday School for all ages at 9:30 a.m., and the worship service at 10:45 a.m. Seven Branches Study is at 7 p.m. Monday, Seekers is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Junior Disciples meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Tenth Avenue Purpose is "Calling Persons to Christ, Developing Disciples, and Serving Humanity"

On Saturday, Dec. 8, the First United Methodist Women will host a New to You Christmas Sale at First United Methodist Church, 101 E. First Ave. from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Please enter the church through the east doors by the parking lot. There will be a Death by Chocolate booth, cookies and baked items booth, New to You items for sale, cinnamon rolls and coffee, and a drawing for an Opportunity Quilt. Lots of goodies and fun searching for that certain gift you may need for Christmas!

The members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 East 12th, invite the community to join us today from 5 to 8 p.m. for a tour of The Streets of Bethlehem, or from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Sunday worship services are at 8:30 and 11 a.m. with Bible Study for all ages at 9:45 a.m. The Junior and Senior High Youth will have their annual Christmas Party and Caroling at 6 p.m. Youth Club is at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with the theme "Movie Glamour Night." Mid-Week Advent service at 7:30 p.m. and Senior Choir is at 8 p.m. Circle I meet Thursday at 10 a.m. to fix Christmas trays and Christmas lunch will be at 11:30 a.m. The ORL Singers will entertain at Good Samaritan at 7 p.m.

South Hutchinson United Methodist Church will have a light breakfast, "Garden of Feedin'" on Sunday, Dec. 9, served by our youth group. Free will donations to fund their activities. Sunday school is at 9:15 a.m. and the worship service is at 10:30 a.m., the second Sunday of Advent.

Union Valley Bible Church, 1916 E 30th Ave, Hutchinson, would like to invite everyone to our "Old-Fashioned Christmas Carol Sing-A-Long" at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9. We will have a time of fellowship afterward with Christmas goodies and hot apple cider.

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 E. 30th Ave., will have services at 5:30 p.m. today and 10 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The men's fellowship breakfast is at 8:30 a.m. today at the church. On Sunday, Adult Sunday school will be at 9 a.m. in the large conference room, followed by fellowship time in Parish Hall. Fellowship Group 5 will have a luncheon at 11 a.m. Sunday in Fellowship Hall. Emanuel will take part in The Emergency Food Assistance Program commodities distribution from 2-3 p.m. at Dillon Living Center. Commodities will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis. At 7 p.m. Sunday, the Reno Choral Society will present the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols at Emanuel. Tickets will be available at the door. The Senior VIP luncheon will be at noon on Wednesday. The guests will be the Heavenly Bells for Jesus from the Friendly Baptist Deaf Church. Please bring a little extra food, as our guests will be staying for lunch. There will be no kids' activities Wednesday night, however, Elizabeth Circle will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The ChristCare Walkers will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday. Please note the time change.

Join us at Grace Episcopal Church for the second Sunday of Advent. Services are at 8 and 10:15 a.m. The UTX Youth Group will be serving breakfast in the Parish Hall and Godly Play begins at 9:30 a.m. Coffee fellowship time is immediately after the second service in the Parish Hall; everyone is invited. The Brotherhood of St. Andrew will meet at noon. On Wednesday, chapel services are at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. There will be no Bible study on Dec. 12. Daughters of the King meet at 4:45 p.m. in the Conference Room and UTX Youth Group meets at 6:30 p.m. On Dec. 13, Altar Guild and Flower Guild will meet and then have lunch together in the Parish Hall. Holy Communion at Wesley Towers begins at 2 p.m. Grace Episcopal Church is located on the corner of 20th and Main at 2 Hyde Park Dr. You may call the church office at 620-662-8024 if you have questions about our services or activities.

New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E 25th, welcomes all to join in worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday School follows at 10:50 a.m. following a brief time of fellowship and coffee. The Rev. Craig Waetke will bring a message titled "The 3 C's of Christmas: The Cloth." Scripture text is Luke 2:12 on this second Sunday in Advent. Dec. 15, the Women's Circles will have their Christmas luncheon at noon. Church office hours are 9 a.m. to noon and the office phone number is 620-662-9439.