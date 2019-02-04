The following area students were named to the

Cimarron: Alexa Hernandez, electronics engineering tech, senior, Dean's Scholastic Honors; Estevan Hernandez, electrical technology, soph., All A Scholastic Honors.

Dighton: Benjamin Speer, manufacturing engineering tech, senior, All A Scholastic Honors

Garden City: Aaron Elliott, construction management, soph., All A Scholastic Honors; Hillary Hurado, elementary education unified K-6, senior, Dean's Scholastic Honors

Montezuma: Payton Holloway, communications, senior, Dean's Scholastic Honors

Scott City: Chantz Yager, justice studies, senior, All A Scholastic Honors