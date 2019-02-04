More than three dozen Garden City High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society at a ceremony Jan. 17 in the Garden City High School auditorium.

The following students were inducted:

Seniors: Odalys Espino and Emily Ramos Salazar.

Juniors: Megan Allen, Rayenah Bergstrom, Ana Casados, Emma Dirks, Kyle Doll, Lane Durst, Odalys Espino, Olivia Hanigan, Cambry Hitchcock, Shelby Irsik, Jordan Koerperich, Kaetlin Kohlhorst, Gracie Kraft, Karly Larson, Martin Martinez, Madison McKenna, Chasidy Miner, Nathan Morren, Taylor Newsome, Oliver Nguyen, Emily Ortiz, Rylee Ortiz, Madilynne Pate, Erik Ramirez-Chavez, Emily Ramos Salazar, Grace Reagle, Faith Stahlecker, Ashlyn Swan, Ibby Swords, Carson Tanner, Aralena Terrazas, Jade Valdez-Gomez, Remi Vargas, Yazmin Vargas, and Kristyl Washington.

Students are selected through an application process. To be eligible for membership, students must have high academic standards. Members must also meet high standards of leadership, service and character. Selection is made by a faculty council.

Leadership is based on the student’s participation in two or more community or school activities, or election to an office. To meet the service requirement, the student must have been active in three or more service projects in the school and community. Character is measured in terms of integrity, behavior, ethics and cooperation with both students and faculty.

The National Honor Society is the nation's premier organization established to recognize outstanding high school students.