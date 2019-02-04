Washburn University has announced its fall 2018 President's and Dean's list honorees.

To qualify for the President's List, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade-point average of 4.0. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours and earn a GPA of 3.4 to 3.99.

The following area students were named to the President's List: Heather Blackwood of Garden City, Lauren Evans of Garden City, Madison Farr of Garden City, Bailey Harris of Tribune, Bryce Hayden of Satanta, Melissa King of Satanta, Shyla Mason of Leoti, Shantal Ortiz of Garden City, Emily Unruh of Garden City, Kayden Webb of Deerfield and Heather White of Lakin.

The following area students were named to the Dean's List: Jahaziel Garcia of Hugoton, Chaitali Marwaha of Garden City, Haleigh Johnson of Garden City, Kyndall Reed of Lakin, Daniella Torres of Garden City, Reed Harp of Garden City and Madison Becker of Ulysses.