Senior Center pinochle

Bob Baker won high in the two tables of pinochle played Jan. 23 at the Senior Center of Finney County, 907 N. 10th St. Marlan Wilson took second place, and Alva Burch was third.

Senior Center double pinochle

Donna Preston won high in the two tables of double pinochle played Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County, 907 N. 10th St. John Bunnell took second place, and Bob Baker was third.

Senior Center pitch

Willard Riggs won high in the four tables of pitch played Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County, 907 N. 10th St. John Bunnell took second place, and Rusty Farr was third.

Those interested in playing can call the center at (620) 272-3620.