This was sent to me from Janet Boskill, Medicare grants regional manager for the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services:

We have become aware of reports of fraudulent telephone calls from individuals claiming to represent the Social Security Administration (SSA). In them, unknown callers are using threatening language to warn unknowing victims that they will be arrested or face other legal action if they fail to call a provided phone number or press the number indicated in the message to address the issue. In some instances, these unknown callers switch tactics and communicate that they want to help an individual with activating a suspended Social Security number. Such calls are a scam and are not coming from official SSA representatives.

We encourage you not to engage with such callers, and to report any suspicious calls to Social Security’s Office of the Inspector General by calling 1-800-269-0271 or going to https://oig.ssa.gov/report. We also urge you to read and share our blog at https://blog.ssa.gov/ig-warns-public-about-fraudulent-phone-calls-threatening-arrest-or-legal-action/, which provides more information on the nature of these fraudulent calls, as well as instructions on how to report such activity.

Social Security is committed to protecting the privacy and security of the people we serve. We appreciate your help in spreading the word about this important topic.

Join the National Do Not Call List

Register your home and mobile phone numbers with the National Do Not Call Registry. This won’t stop all unsolicited calls, but it will stop most.

If your number is on the registry and you still get calls, they’re probably from scammers ignoring the law. Hang up and report them at www.donotcall.gov.

The Do Not Call Registry accepts registrations from both cell phones and land lines. To register by telephone, call 1-888-382-1222 (TTY: 1-866-290-4236). You must call from the phone number that you want to register. To register online (donotcall.gov), you will have to respond to a confirmation email.

Senior center weekly activities

Thursday: Tops, 8:30 a.m.; Wood Carving Class, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Medicare Help 1 to 4 p..m., need an appointment; Bridge, 1:15 p.m.; Exercise, 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga, 6 p.m.

Friday: Line Dancing, 8:30 a.m.; Nurse, 10:30 a.m.; Enhance Fitness, 1 p.m.; Qwirkle, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1:15 p.m.; Association Covered Dish Supper, 6 p.m.

Saturday: The pool room is open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Duplicate bridge, 2 p.m.

Monday: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise, 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness, 1 p.m.; Make Valentine Cards for Fort Dodge, Zumba, 6 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: S & S Day, Men’s Coffee, 10:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Medicare Help, 1 to 4 p.m. (by appointment only); Bridge, 1:15 p.m.; Exercise, 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga, 6 p.m.

Feb. 6: Line dancing, 8:30 a.m.; Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m., Enhance Fitness, 11 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise, 12:30 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga, 6 p.m.; Dance with Craig Stevens, 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person).

Lunch Menu

Thursday: Chicken Kiev, wild rice, cauliflower/cheese sauce, pudding

Friday: Beef and noodles, broccoli, corn muffin, fruit

Monday: Goulash, cauliflower and cheese, garlic bread, chocolate cake

Tuesday: Homemade meatloaf, baked potato w/sour cream, corn, wheat roll, ice cream

Feb. 6: Baked ham with pineapple slice, cheddar mashed potatoes, lima beans, fruit

Patti Thummell is the Meals on Wheels director/activities director at the Senior Center of Finney County.