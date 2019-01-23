Senior Center pinochle

Marlan Wilson won high in the one table of pinochle played Jan. 16 at the Senior Center of Finney County, 907 N. 10th St. Bob Baker took second place, and Wauneta Messenger was third.

Senior Center pitch

Albert Spor won high in the three tables of pitch played Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County, 907 N. 10th St. Alva Burch took second place, and Lynda Hazen was third.

Those interested in playing can call the center at (620) 272-3620.

Acorn Club

This week, the Acorn Club met in Ann Hotz's home, where she presented the life story of Frances Perkins, President Franklin D. Roosevelt's Secretary of Labor.

The next meeting will be at Dorothy Vannaman's home.