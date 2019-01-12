This week's Food Find features a torta, a Mexican sandwich served in a roll. At Tacos El Sol, the bread is homemade fresh each morning. Sliced open and served warm, this torta is slathered in mayonnaise, then stuffed with steak, lettuce, tomatoes and avocado.

Add a side of crispy fries to complete the meal.

The restaurant offers six different tortas, including two as breakfast options.

Tacos El Sol

Where: 2124 S.E. 6th Ave.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Featured dish: Tortas de Asada, a steak sandwich

Price: $8.05