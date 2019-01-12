Q: Ed: We plan an extensive bathroom remodel and want to install a freestanding bathtub. As I understand we can have a deck-mount or a floor-mount bath filler. Can you give us some tips/info on both styles to help make our choice easier?

— Jim, Missouri

A: Freestanding baths are unique because the tub is not built into a surround or island unit. It's basically a self-supporting bath with finished sides.

First tip: Check your tub specs to see what the manufacturer recommends for a filler fixture. Some may require a specific type of bath filler; others may allow you to choose a deck-mount or a floor-mount style.

Deck-mount fillers install on the flat rim area of the tub and may require drilling. Once installed, piping is concealed in the hollow section of the tub for a clean trendy look.

Floor-mount fillers are tall, classic-looking fillers anchored to the floor with exposed finished piping.

Bottom line: To fulfill your freestanding bath dreams, it simply gets down to choosing either a modern-looking or vintage-looking bath filler.

