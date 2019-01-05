In early January, ARTSConnect announced its fourth year administering TopArts Grants, a program that funds and supports the arts in Topeka.

The grants are intended to support arts education opportunities, cultural events and other efforts which expand the quality and availability of the arts. They are funded by the City of Topeka.

Each year, the number of programs funded fluctuates slightly based on how much funding is needed by the selected groups.

The funding is separated into two categories: access grants and art grants.

In its guidelines for TopArts Access Grants, ARTSConnect states applicants should propose initiatives that do at least one of the following:

• Reduce/eliminate fees for existing programs/classes.

• Pay teacher/artist fees for teaching new or existing classes, and/or support cultural events, concerts and other performing arts opportunities.

• Offer scholarships for students to participate in courses or events.

TopArts Public Art Grants are intended to support the creation, installation and maintenance of public works of art. Successful applicants for this funding should:

• Beautify and enhance the Topeka community with thoughtful works of art.

• Install public artwork in areas experiencing graffiti and property crime.

• Engage concerned citizens of all ages in the creation of new public art.

• Maintain/repair existing public artwork.

Applications must be submitted online and are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8.

For more information, visit artsconnecttopeka.org/2019-grants.