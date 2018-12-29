Each year, Shawnee County Extension Master Gardeners host an annual recognition dinner. This dinner serves as the holiday celebration for the group, but it is also the time when the contributions of the 160 volunteers are recognized.

In 2018, Shawnee County Extension Master Gardeners volunteered more than 10,000 hours of their time to their community. These volunteer hours were spent growing vegetable seedlings for community gardens and teaching children and their families about pollinators at the Tecumseh Heritage Days. In our severe drought and heat, the Xeriscape Demonstration Garden displayed both beauty and water-wise gardening under the care of our volunteers.

Our volunteers partnered with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation to bring to life the Gardens of Versailles and a quaint English cottage garden at the Kansas Garden Show, while also teaching attendees about gardening for all ages and abilities.

Volunteers spent more than 1,000 hours answering 717 questions on our Shawnee County Extension Master Gardener Response Line. This is in addition to the nearly 100 questions answered at the annual Sick Plant Clinic at Fairlawn Plaza Mall. Perhaps most impressive is that each question was carefully researched with information disseminated to residents in person, via email, over the phone and by mail. Extension Master Gardeners cultivated relationships that resulted in many returning clients who appreciated the time taken to find the right answer and deliver it in a way that is practical for the home gardener.

Once again, our annual plant sale began with a line down the block and patrons eager to purchase Extension Master Gardener-grown annuals, perennials and edible plants.

Fourteen new volunteers participated in 40 hours of coursework to begin their journey to become Extension Master Gardeners, while another 14 from the class of 2017 received their certificates for completing their in-training year. Members also were honored for membership of 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of service. One member, Carolyn Litwin, was recognized for 30 years of volunteerism as a Shawnee County Extension Master Gardener.

Jim Bowman has been given the distinct honor of becoming an Emeritus Master Gardener in 2018. Jim received this recognition after 11 years of membership and outstanding participation in many areas. He has served on the Master Gardener Advisory Board, taught fourth-graders at Farm to You, served as an active member on the Scholarship Committee and is an instrumental part of the Kansas Garden Show.

When nominating him for this honor, fellow member Diane Goheen said, “Jim is some of the things that Master Gardeners are all about — involved, knowledgeable, and capable.”

We are privileged to add Jim to our prestigious group of lifetime members.

Although there are many gardening gurus in this world of information, Extension Master Gardeners stand out above the rest. Their partnership with Kansas State University, through K-State Research and Extension, gives our volunteers access to specialists, courses and information that no other group has. In addition to their volunteer work, Shawnee County Extension Master Gardeners spent over 2,000 hours in training courses this year. They received training on bee health, permaculture, biochar and invasive plants, to name a few.

As we look back on another year of service, teaching and learning, I’d like to thank each of our volunteers for everything they’ve given our community. Each member contributes time, passion, expertise and attention to all the work they do. Their recognition dinner is only once a year but they deserve more thanks than that.

Next time you’re at farmers market, attend our plant sale or the Kansas Garden Show, make sure to thank our Shawnee County Extension Master Gardeners. Each day, they are living their mission to “Improve Our Community Through Horticulture.”

Ariel Whitely-Noll is the horticulture agent for Shawnee County Research and Extension. She can be reached at arielw@ksu.edu.