HESSTON - Joan Gerber formerly of Harper, KS and resident of Schowalter Villa, Hesston, KS, died Dec. 15, 2018, of complications from a stroke. She was born Feb. 16, 1931, the daughter of Oren and Francis Ely of rural Inman, Ks. She married Emery Gerber on Feb. 16, 1951.

Joan Gerber

HESSTON - Joan Gerber formerly of Harper, KS and resident of Schowalter Villa, Hesston, KS, died Dec. 15, 2018, of complications from a stroke. She was born Feb. 16, 1931, the daughter of Oren and Francis Ely of rural Inman, Ks. She married Emery Gerber on Feb. 16, 1951.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Emery of 62 years and daughter, Lucy on May 1, 2012. She is survived by: her children, Jerry (Pam) Gerber, Harper, KS, Lynn (Sue) Gerber, Beatrice, NE, and Jana (Roger) Heger, Bemidji, MN; eith grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Memorial service will be Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Schowalter Villa Chapel in Hesston, KS, followed by an inurnment at Pleasant Valley Church Cemetery, Harper, KS at 3:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Valley Church Piece Makers or Schowalter Villa in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, Hesston.