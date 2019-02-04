CANTON - William R. Vogts, 84, died February 1, 2019. Born, January 15, 1935. Married, Shirley Williams June 4, 1954. She died July 9, 2016. Survivors include, Tonya McMannis, Tammy Etherton and Terra Regehr. Funeral, 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Canton Methodist Church. Visitation, 5 to 7 p.m., February 5, 2019, at Olson's Mortuary, Canton.

