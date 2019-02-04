DODGE CITY - Ryan Tague, died February 1, 2019. He was born October 19, 1967. Funeral service: Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 10:30 a.m. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Offerle. Visitation: Swaim Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, Noon to 8 p.m.; family present 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials: Hospice of the Prairie.

Ryan Tague

