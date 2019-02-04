HOISINGTON - Lawrence 'Max' Schroeder, 76, died February 3, 2019. Born, June 5, 1942, to Jimmie and Mabel (Shurts) Schroeder. Surviving wife, Wanda Lea (Doctor); daughters, Brenda Lea Krumm and Debbie Vaughn Larkin. Memorial service 10 a.m., Friday, February, 8, 2019, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington. Memorials to Kans for Kids or American Cancer Society.

