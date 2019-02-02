BELLA VISTA, Ark. - William 'Bill' Henry, 81 of Bella Vista, Arkansas passed away January 29, 2019. He was born March 19, 1937, in Ralston, OK to Sam and Ruth Henry, moving to Hutchinson, KS as a child.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. - William 'Bill' Henry, 81 of Bella Vista, Arkansas passed away January 29, 2019. He was born March 19, 1937, in Ralston, OK to Sam and Ruth Henry, moving to Hutchinson, KS as a child.

Bill married the former Carma Lou Nelson in 1959 until her death in December of 2015. He lived a full life that included golf, diving, dancing, karaoke and later in life he enjoyed trips to the Casino with his loving companion, Carolyn Wall of Bella Vista. Bill worked on the original Wal-Mart management team in the 70's.

Bill is survived by: his daughters, Julie Vitale of Bentonville and Angie Henry-Ford and her husband Mike of Jerseyville, Illinois; five grandchildren, Nikki Heitzig (AJ), Molly Rowling, Erica Morgan, Gabriella Vitale and Sam Vitale; five great grandchildren; a sister, Dolores Oliver of Bella Vista; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving 'hound' Hannah.

Full Military Rites will be accorded at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 8th at the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas. A celebration of his life will be held following the service at the American Legion in Bella Vista from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Memorials can be made in his name to the Obama Foundation, Chicago, Illinois.

