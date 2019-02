Shari Grant

NEWTON - Shari (Mrs. Hugh William) Grant, 66, died Thursday, January 31, 2019. Rosary 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Newton. Arrangements by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

