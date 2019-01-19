HUNTSVILLE, Ark. - Thomas Leroy Luetters, 80, died Monday, January 14, 2019, at Huntsville. He was born Thursday, October 6, 1938, at Ransom, KS to Francis and Josephine Hilmes Luetters.

Thomas Leroy Luetters

Thomas was predeceased by: his parents; one brother, Vernon Luetters and his wife, M. Ruth Ale Calton. He is survived by: his daughter, Tommie Calton of Huntsville; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerome and Marilyn Luetters of Hays, KS, John and Sue Luetters of Huthchinson, KS, Louis and Marcile Luetters of Ransom, KS, and Gene and Claudia Luetters of Saline, KS; four sisters and brothers-in law, Rozanne and Merton Veeder, Dodge City, KS, Janice and Wayne Houdeshell of Dodge City, KS, Carolyn and Jake Maska of Hays, KS, and Linda and Dennis Hess of Great Bend, KS; best family friend, Mike Vaughan.

There are no services planned at this time. Cremation is entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.