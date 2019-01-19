ROGERS, Ark. - Darrell Phillips, 83, formerly of Hutchinson, died January 8, 2019, at his home. He was born August 3, 1935, in Hutchinson, to William and Rhoda (Wood) Phillips. Darrell graduated from Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Junior College. Cremation has taken place. Graveside service at Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson, will be announced at a later date by Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Darrell Phillips

