Ness City -- Ronald Joe Ferguson, 73, died January 15, 2019, Ness City. Born August 28, 1945 in Ness City to Rex and Pauline (Foos) Ferguson.

Ronald Ferguson

Ness City -- Ronald Joe Ferguson, 73, died January 15, 2019, Ness City. Born August 28, 1945 in Ness City to Rex and Pauline (Foos) Ferguson.



Funeral: January 19, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church, Ness City.



Visitation at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City January 18, 2019, 6:30 p.m.