Mark S. Richardson, 69, of Hutchinson, died December 24, 2018, at Via Christi Hospital-St. Francis, Wichita. He was born March 23, 1949, in Hutchinson, to John Paul and M. Helen (Spainhour) Richardson.

After graduating from Nickerson High School in 1967, Mark completed his BS and MBA degrees, respectively from Pittsburg State University and Wichita State University. He balanced careers in farming and as a locomotive engineer with BNSF Railway. After retiring, he served as a board member of various organizations, including the Hutchinson Community Foundation, Climate and Energy Project, the Reno County Planning and Zoning Board, the Agri-Business Committee of the Hutchinson-Reno County Chamber of Commerce, Hutchinson Fox Theatre, and Envista Credit Union Advisory Board. Mark attended Church of the Holy Cross, Hutchinson.

On July 29, 1978, he married Susan Reif at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Hutchinson. They had two children, Elizabeth LaVier (and husband Adam and children, Portia, Leonardo, and Daphne, of Vienna, Virginia) and Michael Richardson (and girlfriend Kimberly Mahaffey, of Dana Point, California). Mark is also survived by: his mother-in-law, Genevieve Reif and brother-in-law, Alan Reif, (both of Olathe); nephew, Brian Reif (and family, of Prairie Village); and niece, Dr. Erin Dexter (and family, of Augusta, Georgia). Mark also leaves behind many beloved cousins across the United States, as well as his cherished farming partner, Patrick Henke and wife Judith (and family, of Nickerson). Mark was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth Richardson; father-in-law, Joseph Reif; and sister-in-law, Aimee Reif.

Equal parts kind and tenacious, Mark's optimism, industriousness, and friendliness carried himself and everyone around him through good times and bad. Undaunted by challenges, Mark knew that one great secret of the good life is to worry as little as possible. Mark loved traveling with Susan as they visited family and explored the world, tinkering with all things mechanical (and electrical), playing with his grandchildren, and riding his bicycle. Mark may have elevated frugality to a performance art, but he was quick to pick up the check. Never losing touch with the wonder and occasional mischief of childhood, Mark adored Legos, model trains, and old Volvos. Conservative in an original sense, Mark cared deeply for the land and its people. His advocacy of alternative energy, especially wind power, was borne of his vision of a brighter future for all Kansans.

Mark's family and friends are invited to join events to be held in his memory on Saturday, January 19, 2019, in Hutchinson. Funeral liturgy, will be 10:30 am at Church of the Holy Cross, 2631 Independence Road. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. with a Celebration of Life, starting at 1 p.m., both in the Domestic Arts Building, Kansas State Fairgrounds, 2000 N. Poplar. Friends may sign his book from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hutchinson Community Foundation, Hutchinson Fox Theatre, or Climate and Energy Project, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

