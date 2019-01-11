NESS CITY - Verla Jean Edwards, 96, died January 9, 2019, in Ness City. She was born on March 12, 1922, in Ransom to Jesse and Nelle (Giddings) Dieffenbach. Funeral on Monday, January 14, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the United Methodist Church, in Ness City. Visitation on January 13, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Verla Edwards

NESS CITY - Verla Jean Edwards, 96, died January 9, 2019, in Ness City. She was born on March 12, 1922, in Ransom to Jesse and Nelle (Giddings) Dieffenbach. Funeral on Monday, January 14, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the United Methodist Church, in Ness City. Visitation on January 13, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m.