Burdett -- Ferne E. Miller, 105 passed away January 6, 2019 at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital, Larned.



She was born August 23, 1913 in rural Bazine; the daughter of Orren and Flora Winkelman Salmans. A longtime area resident; she was a beautician and a homemaker.



She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Burdett, Shiley E.H.U. and the Burdett Seniors.



On October 12, 1949 she married George Merle Miller at Lakin, Kansas. He passed away March 1, 1982.



Survivors include; two sons, Steven (Margaret) Miller, Burdett and Kim (Peggy) Miller, Caldwell; four grandchildren, Nate (Mandy) Miller, Ryan (Tina) Miller, Brock (Bryttni) Miller and Monica (Adam) Brown and five great grandchildren; Grayson, Beckett, Mia, Dayton and Eva.



She was preceded in death by; a brother, Herbert Salmans and a sister, Florence Miller.



Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the United Methodist Church, Burdett with Carolyn Tarman presiding. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Beckwith Mortuary, Larned. Burial will be in Brown's Grove Cemetery, Burdett, Kansas.



Memorials may be given to the United Methodist Church, Burdett, in care of Beckwith Mortuary, P.O. Box 477, Larned, KS 67550. Personal condolences may be left at www.beckwithmortuary.com.

