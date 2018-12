A gathering for family and friends of Connie Jean Henson Grissom, 64, who passed away December 2, 2018, will be held Friday, December 28, 2018, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

Connie Jean Henson Grissom

A gathering for family and friends of Connie Jean Henson Grissom, 64, who passed away December 2, 2018, will be held Friday, December 28, 2018, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.