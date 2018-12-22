Andale - Paul Valentine Schmidt, 86. Retired Coach and Teacher, U.S. Army Veteran. Passed away at his home in Andale, KS December 18, 2018.

Paul Valentine Schmidt

Survived by: his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara (Huff) Schmidt; children, Stephen Schmidt of Goddard, Lisa (Joe) Mertes of Colwich, Jana Mitchell of Denver; brothers, Harvey, Fred, and Sam Schmidt; grandchildren, Misha, Sasha, Nikita Schmidt, Micah, Natalie, Noel Mertes, Lula Mitchell; great-granddaughter, Onawa Uribe.

Memorial funds have been established in lieu of flowers to: The Lords Diner and Renwick Education Foundation, to either the Athletic or Education funds.

Funeral Services to be held Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Andale High School Gymnasium. Visitation prior to services 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich KS.

