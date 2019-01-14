Earlier this month, I bicycled west on a dirt road leading from Pratt toward Cullison. Nearing Cullison, a bright, orange blaze of color appeared in a spot along the western horizon. This was the prelude to the show up in the sky. Slowly, I watched as the Master's hand painted yet another transitory masterpiece on […]

Earlier this month, I bicycled west on a dirt road leading from Pratt toward Cullison. Nearing Cullison, a bright, orange blaze of color appeared in a spot along the western horizon. This was the prelude to the show up in the sky. Slowly, I watched as the Master's hand painted yet another transitory masterpiece on a canvas of sky blue. First, some soft pink highlighted edges of gray-blue clouds. Then the fire grew upward from the horizon as sunlight shot from beneath clouds and filled the sky with soft pink, blue-gray, orange and yellow. It was a blessing to watch the painting unfold as I pedaled slowly, watching the sky-canvas fill with beauty. It was such a great sunset that I kept on pedaling when I reached Cullison, heading west toward that fading sunset, just to be able to watch its ending, as colors retracted and the sky assumed a darker hue.

There is beauty all around us, if we only open our eyes to see. At times, it will be right in front of us, as in an incredible sunset. At other times, we may have to sort through the sometimes ugliness of the world to discover that it's still there.

The sunset reminded me, yet again, that God's hand is at work in the universe, whether in small and simple ways or in ways more dramatic. If you ever doubt this, just consider the fact that we live on a planet custom-designed to sustain the life of those who inhabit it. The natural laws and the order of the universe provide further evidence that there is a Master Designer.

It is reassuring to know that God is in control, even if it takes something as simple as a beautiful sunset to remind us of this.