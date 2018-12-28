If it wasn't obvious before, it is now. The partial government shutdown is a clear sign that the two-party system just isn't working. President Trump and the national Democratic and Republican leadership have failed, once again, to fulfill a basic responsibility to the American people. Rather than adequately fund and keep the government open, these […]

If it wasn't obvious before, it is now.

The partial government shutdown is a clear sign that the two-party system just isn't working.

President Trump and the national Democratic and Republican leadership have failed, once again, to fulfill a basic responsibility to the American people. Rather than adequately fund and keep the government open, these elected 'leaders' hold approximately 800,000 Americans hostage in a game of political football.

It makes one wonder: if the executive and legislative branches of the US government had 24 hours to resolve this mess or else be furloughed, would we see some better results?

To me, the government shutdown looks like a lot like the Democrats and Republicans are more concerned with preparing for the next election than they are with doing their jobs. By not doing anything now, our Senators and members of Congress intend to avoid blame for shutting the government down. That way, each side can blame the other for what happened.

Funding by continuing resolution is no way to run a government. It's just a recipe for continuing breakdowns, as has been the case for many years now. Since 1976, these United States have experienced 22 government shutdowns

Unfortunately, our political leaders only demonstrate their incompetence with each passing day of this partial government shutdown.

I don't know about you, but I think the best answer will be to wipe the slate clean in the 2020 General Election. Better yet, why not support some Independents, who aren't stuck neck deep in the muck and the mire?