Even on the open, semi-arid landscape of western Kansas, technology is spiraling down on the farm. Those first irrigators who poked holes into the Ogallala would have never thought there would be a way to turn off their irrigation systems in bed at 3 in the morning. Nor could they ever have imagined they could know how much moisture there really was below their boots on any given day. They also thought the Ogallala Aquifer — that cache that transformed the western Kansas economy from a Great American Desert to an oasis — was infinite...